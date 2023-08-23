Two army personnel killed in Air Force helicopter crash in Lebanon: Statement
Two crew members died and another was injured when an Air Force helicopter crashed in Lebanon during a training exercise, the Army said in a statement on Wednesday.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reached out to Army Chief General Joseph Aoun for details concerning the helicopter crash, according to a statement from his office on Wednesday.
