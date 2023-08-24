Theme
Iran flag. (AP Photo)
Iran flag. (AP Photo)

Gas leak at refinery in Iran kills two: Report

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Two people have been killed and several others injured due to poisoning caused by a gas leak at Iran’s Hashemi-Nezhad refinery, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Fars, citing a local official, denied an earlier report by the official IRNA news agency that the gas leak caused a blast at the refinery.

