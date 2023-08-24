Theme
The Pentagon is seen from the air, March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (Reuters)
The Pentagon is seen from the air, March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (Reuters)

Russia receiving materials from Iran to build a drone manufacturing plant: Pentagon

“The Russia-Iran defense partnership is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community,” the official said.

The Pentagon said Wednesday it has information that Russia is receiving materials from Iran needed to build a drone manufacturing plant inside Russia.

“The Russia-Iran defense partnership is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community,” Lt. Col. Garron Garn said in a statement.

Garn added that the US would continue to use all the tools it had at its disposal to expose and disrupt these activities. “In the meantime, we will continue to support Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend its sovereign territory from continued Russian aggression,” he said.

Read more: Russia may provide Iran with fighter jets, Tehran also wants attack helicopters: US

