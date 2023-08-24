Russia receiving materials from Iran to build a drone manufacturing plant: Pentagon

The Pentagon said Wednesday it has information that Russia is receiving materials from Iran needed to build a drone manufacturing plant inside Russia.

“The Russia-Iran defense partnership is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community,” Lt. Col. Garron Garn said in a statement.

Garn added that the US would continue to use all the tools it had at its disposal to expose and disrupt these activities. “In the meantime, we will continue to support Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend its sovereign territory from continued Russian aggression,” he said.

