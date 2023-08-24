Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar at the Gastech 2021 conference in Dubai, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP)
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. (File photo: AP)

Turkish energy minister arrives in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey’s energy minister on Thursday arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish television channel Rudaw Arabic service posted on X.

Alparslan Bayraktar is set to join a meeting with Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Iraq.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq’s oil minister was in Ankara this week where he and his Turkish counterpart failed to reach an agreement to restart Iraq’s northern oil exports which Turkey halted on March 25, sources told Reuters, though the two sides did agree to hold further talks.

Read more:

Iraq shuts advertising screens after porn screening

Advertisement

Iraq, Turkey foreign ministers discuss water, oil and the PKK

Norwegian oil firm DNO partly resumes oil production in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size