Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A handcuffed man, arrested for alleged gang connections, waits to be transferred to a prison at the police delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Aug. 16, 2022. (File photo: AP)
A handcuffed man, arrested for alleged gang connections, waits to be transferred to a prison at the police delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Aug. 16, 2022. (File photo: AP)

ISIS member arrested in Baghdad hotel for intelligence-gathering

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraq’s interior ministry said Sunday an ISIS member had been arrested in a Baghdad hotel, accusing him of carrying out intelligence-gathering missions for the terrorist organisation.

The man, whose name was not given, was detained by “intelligence units charged with the security of tourist infrastructure,” a ministry press release said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said he was accused of supplying the extremists with “personal information about members of the security forces in Nineveh province” in northern Iraq.

The man had confessed to being an ISIS member, it added.

ISIS seized swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” which they ruled with brutality before their defeat in late 2017 by Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition.

However, extremists cells still stage sporadic attacks on the army and police, especially in rural and remote areas.

A United Nations report published in July said ISIS has “between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, most of whom are fighters.”

With AFP

Read more:

Iraq, Turkey foreign ministers discuss water, oil and the PKK

Libya captures ISIS leader behind 2018 deadly attacks in Tripoli

Syrian youth suspected in ISIS-linked bomb attack dies in Lebanon during raid: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices Head of Oil Research at Goldman Sachs discusses recent surge in oil prices
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size