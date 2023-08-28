Deadly road crash in Iraq claims lives of nine Iranian pilgrims heading to Karbala

At least nine Iranian pilgrims died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying them collided with a truck in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya on Monday, two medical sources said.

The bus was crammed with pilgrims en route to the holy Shia Muslim city of Karbala, the sources told Reuters.

One of the medical sources said 31 people, including women and children, were injured and five of them were in a critical condition.

