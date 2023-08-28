Theme
A man walks at Aleppo international airport after it was reopened for the first time in years, Syria February 19, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Israeli ‘aggression’ puts Aleppo airport out of service: Syria defense ministry

Reuters, Dubai
An Israeli air ‘aggression’ put Aleppo international airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said on Monday.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack ... targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport’s runway and put it out of service,” a military source said.

Developing...

