Israeli ‘aggression’ puts Aleppo airport out of service: Syria defense ministry
An Israeli air ‘aggression’ put Aleppo international airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said on Monday.
“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack ... targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport’s runway and put it out of service,” a military source said.
Developing...
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Syria protesters seal Baath party HQ amid growing unrest over living conditions
Syrian Druze city sees fifth day of protests amid economic woes
Anti-government protests spread in southern Syria
-
Syria protesters seal Baath party HQ amid growing unrest over living conditionsProtesters demanding an end to authoritarian rule shut the ruling Baath party headquarters in the southwestern Syrian Druze city of Sweida as protests ... Middle East
-
Extremists kill 11 Syrian soldiers in tunnel attack in Idlib: MonitorExtremists killed at least 11 Syrian soldiers in the war-torn country’s northwest Saturday when they detonated explosives placed in tunnels dug ... Middle East
-
Syria army bombing kills seven extremists in opposition-held area: War monitorSeven extremists were killed Friday in bombardments by government forces in northern Syria, a war monitor said, amid escalating violence in the ... Middle East