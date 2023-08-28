Israeli ‘aggression’ puts Aleppo airport out of service: Syria defense ministry

An Israeli air ‘aggression’ put Aleppo international airport out of service, the Syrian defense ministry said on Monday.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack ... targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport’s runway and put it out of service,” a military source said.

Developing...

