Jordan army shoots down drone heading from Syria: Statement

The Jordanian army downed a drone heading from Syria in the third such incident this month, it said.

The army said in a statement that the drone was brought down in its territory but did not say what it was carrying.

Officials have recently revealed weapons were being smuggled as well as narcotics by drone.

