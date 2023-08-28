Libya’s PM Dbeibah suspends foreign minister, refers her to investigation

The head of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah suspended the Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and referred her to investigation, a statement said early on Monday.

The suspension comes after the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met in Italy last week despite not having formal relations, Israel said on Sunday, saying they discussed possible cooperation.

