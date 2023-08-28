Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023: Riyadh gears up for financial, tech conference

Saudi Arabia is set to host the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 conference in Riyadh next month, with over 500 local and international companies and more than 200 tech startups expected to attend the event.

Seamless is a global program aimed at bringing together the leading individuals in the payment, fintech, retail, e-commerce, logistics and digital marketing sectors.

The two-day conference, beginning on September 4, is an initiative led by the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank Ayman Mohammed Al-Sayari as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to achieve digital transformation of the financial sector.

The event will be held in partnership with Saudi Payments – currently managing the national payment infrastructure in the Kingdom – to support the country’s efforts within the regional and international financial landscapes.

Saudi Payments is expected to participate in the event via a booth exhibiting its latest digital services and solutions to optimize the national payments system and drive the digitalization goals of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

The event will feature a host of panel discussions with 450 speakers representing both local and global corporate experts expected to speak on the most recent breakthroughs and future prospects in the field of finance.

