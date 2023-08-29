At least 39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur

Thirty-nine civilians were killed, most of them women and children, when shelling hit their homes on Tuesday in war-torn Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, medics and witnesses said.



The sources said the attack occurred in Nyala, the capital of Darfur South state, from which 50,000 people have been forced to flee since August 11, according to the United Nations.



