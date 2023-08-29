Theme
Men walk past others sitting outside a burnt-down bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. Sporadic artillery fire still echoed in Sudan's capital on May 24 but residents said fighting had calmed following a US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire, raising faint hopes in the embattled city. In the sixth week of war, witnesses reported a relative calm had taken hold, both in greater Khartoum and in the Darfur region's cities of Nyala and El Geneina, which have been among the other main battlegrounds. (Photo by AFP)
Men walk past others sitting outside a burnt-down bank branch in southern Khartoum on May 24, 2023. (AFP)

At least 39 civilians killed in Sudan’s Darfur

AFP, Wad Madani
Published: Updated:
Thirty-nine civilians were killed, most of them women and children, when shelling hit their homes on Tuesday in war-torn Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, medics and witnesses said.

The sources said the attack occurred in Nyala, the capital of Darfur South state, from which 50,000 people have been forced to flee since August 11, according to the United Nations.

