Pentagon: Additional US forces to remain in Middle East, no decrease in Iran threats

Thousands of US forces recently deployed to the Middle East will remain in the region, the Pentagon said Tuesday, noting the continued Iranian threat to commercial ships.

“As long as there is a need for these forces in the region” they will remain, Pentagon Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The US deployed additional troops and assets to the region earlier this month in response to Iranian and Russian threats in recent months, in what was part of a pre-announced deployment.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of an Amphibious Readiness Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) into the region. That came in addition to the F-35s, F-16s, and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG-116), which were dispatched.

Asked if there was any decrease in Iranian threats toward US troops in Syria or Iraq or against commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Singh said: “We continue to see harassment over the past weeks of IRGC-backed groups against commercial ships…

“We have not seen that threat drop, so there is no reason to move forces out.”

She noted that until the Iranian threat changes, there will be no change in US force posture.

