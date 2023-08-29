Theme
FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks following the signature of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 5, 2022. Four years ago, a popular uprising in Sudan helped depose long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir. But in 2021, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who leads the Sudanese armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces, jointly orchestrated a coup that derailed efforts to develop a civilian government. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks in Khartoum, Sudan, Dec. 5, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Sudan army chief al-Burhan heads to Egypt to meet with President Sisi

Reuters, Dubai
Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, headed on Tuesday to Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to a military statement.

It is the first time that Burhan leaves Sudan since the start of the conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Response Forces on April 15.

Developing...

