Sudan army chief al-Burhan heads to Egypt to meet with President Sisi
Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, headed on Tuesday to Egypt to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to a military statement.
It is the first time that Burhan leaves Sudan since the start of the conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Response Forces on April 15.
Developing...
