A traveller wearing a protective face mask disembarks from an EgyptAir plane, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
A traveler wearing a protective face mask disembarks from an EgyptAir plane, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Hurghada International Airport in Hurghada, Egypt, June 18, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Egypt announces first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan

Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir announced it will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan starting Sept. 1, the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision comes after Sudanese authorities re-opened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out.

Since then, humanitarian and evacuation flights have operated out of Port Sudan airport on the Red Sea coast.

