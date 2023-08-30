Iran’s top diplomat says visiting Syria to expedite implementation of joint pacts

Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was headed to Syria to expedite the execution of agreements signed between the two countries earlier this year during a visit by Iran’s president to the war-torn country.

In May, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi made an official visit to Syria, during which the two countries inked a set of long-term cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing economic ties between the allies.

“I am going to Damascus in order to accelerate the implementation of the agreements” signed by Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on the social media platform X.

Amir-Abdollahian said he will discuss the latest regional and international developments with senior Syrian officials, adding: “Iran emphasizes the necessity of establishing stability and peace and maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

The upcoming trip to Syria marks Amir-Abdollahian’s seventh visit to the country since he became Iran’s foreign minister in 2021.

Iran, a close ally of al-Assad, has been heavily involved in Syria since the beginning of the conflict there in 2011, sending thousands of Iranian and foreign fighters to back the Syrian regime.

