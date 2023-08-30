Man killed during West Bank clashes between gunmen, Palestinian security forces

A Palestinian man was killed Wednesday during clashes between gunmen and Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank, police and a security source said.



“A citizen was killed by gunfire inside Tulkarm (refugee) camp,” Palestinian police said in a statement, adding that an investigation was underway.



The exchange of fire broke out when Palestinian forces attempted to remove weapons and barriers set up by militants, said a Palestinian security source who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The security forces faced heavy fire the moment they arrived at the camp with the aim of removing the barriers and time bombs placed on the edge of the road inside the camp,” the source told AFP.



Palestinian militants frequently use barriers and occasionally improvised explosive devices to impede incursions by Israeli forces, who have occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.



The identity was not immediately known of the man killed in Tulkarm, in the northern West Bank, nor whether he was shot by militants or by security forces.



Palestinian forces have recently been trying to reassert control over cities and their refugee camps, in response to the spread of weapons among young people.



The latest gunfight came amid widespread violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which so far this year has claimed the lives of 222 Palestinians.



At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

Read more:

Advertisement

Archaeologists find ‘mystery’ network of ducts near biblical Jerusalem relics

Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant during clashes in West Bank’s Jenin

Israel far-right minister spars with supermodel Bella Hadid over Palestinian rights