Two rockets land near gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan

Two rockets landed near the perimeters of the Khor Mor gas field in the Sulaimaniya region of northern Iraq on Wednesday, Iraqi Kurdish officials said, but they did not immediately report any damage or casualties.

“Two rockets landed outside the field without causing any damages,” said one security source.

