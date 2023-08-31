Iran accuses Israel of plot to sabotage defense industry, production of missiles

Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defense industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on Thursday.



The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots.



“The intelligence unit of the defense ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran’s missile, aviation and airspace military industry,” Iranian state TV said.



“This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents.”



There was no immediate response from Israel.



An unnamed Iranian defense ministry official was quoted by state media as saying a network of agents sought to introduce defective parts into the production of advanced missiles.

