Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq
Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq. (Reuters)

Iranian man, four Iraqis sentenced to life for killing US citizen

Reuters, Baghdad
Published: Updated:
An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing US citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.

Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.

“The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime,” one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell’s murder, the source added.

Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shia Muslim militia.

Iraq opens investigation into suspected kidnapping of Israeli-Russian academic

