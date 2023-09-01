Lebanon approves ‘Barbie’ release after bid to ban it

Lebanon on Friday approved the “Barbie” film to be screened in cinemas following an initial attempt to ban it by its culture minister over claims it contradicts conservative values.

Lebanon’s General Security agency, which is responsible for reviewing any films, plays or books to be released in Lebanon, issued a decision on Friday allowing the film’s screening, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.

The only condition listed was that viewers be restricted to those aged 13 and above.

Last month, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada asked the interior ministry to ban the film, saying it had been found to “promote homosexuality and sexual transformation” and “contradicts values of faith and morality” by diminishing the importance of the family unit.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi in turn asked General Security’s censorship committee to review the film and give its recommendation.

Kuwait has banned “Barbie” and supernatural horror film “Talk to Me” to protect “public ethics and social traditions”, the state news agency said last month.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s Barbie doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

