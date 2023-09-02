One killed in protests in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Official

At least one civilian was killed and eight other people were injured Saturday when clashes erupted during protests in the multi-ethnic northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, a local official said.

The identity and the circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately clear, the director of the local health authority Ziad Khalaf told AFP, adding that those injured had been hit by bullets, stones or glass.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said a member of the security forces was among the injured.

Kirkuk police spokesperson Amer Shuani told regional broadcaster Kurdistan 24 that the toll was “one dead and five injured.”

A curfew had been instated and police had been deployed to act as a buffer and keep apart rival protests -- Kurdish residents on one side and Turkmen and Arabs on the other.

Warning shots were fired to force Kurdish demonstrators to disperse. An AFP correspondent said vehicles on a main avenue were set on fire.

Tensions have been brewing for nearly a week in Kirkuk, which is disputed between the federal government in Baghdad and the authorities in the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north.

Read more:

Basra-Chalamja project: PM al-Sudani inaugurates construction for Iraq-Iran rail link

Road accident kills 18 people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, north of Iraq’s Baghdad

Iranian man, four Iraqis sentenced to life for killing US citizen