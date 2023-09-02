Theme
A man crosses a main road during a Spring sandstorm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 5, 2022. Iraq is yet again covered in a thick sheet of orange as it suffers the latest in a series of dust storms that have become increasingly common. Iraq was hammered by a series of such storms in April, grounding flights and leaving dozens hospitalised with respiratory problems. (Photo by Sabah ARAR / AFP)
A man crosses a main road during a Spring sandstorm in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on May 5, 2022. (AFP)

Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Thirteen people, mostly Iranians, were killed in a road accident in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency said early on Saturday.

Seventeen people were also injured in the accident, which occurred in a road linking two cities in Iraq’s northern Salahuddin province, the state news agency added.

