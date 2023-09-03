Netanyahu rues his foreign minister’s disclosure of meeting with Libyan counterpart

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appeared to shift blame to his top diplomat for the disclosure of a secret meeting with the Libyan foreign minister that has caused a backlash in Tripoli.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s office on August 26 went public with his having met Najla Mangoush, his Libyan counterpart, in Italy earlier in the month. The statement came on the heels of an Israeli media report about the meeting.

The news triggered protests in Libya, which does not recognize Israel and where pro-Palestinian sentiment is strong, and led Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah to fire Mangoush.

“It is not helpful, now that’s clear,” Netanyahu told Cypriot TV station ANT1 when asked about the publication.

“I’ve issued a directive to all our government ministers that such meetings of this kind have to be cleared in advance with my office, and certainly their publication has to be cleared in advance with my office.”

Analysts say Dbeibah and other Libyan leaders have attempted to build ties with Israel in the hope that the United States, which sees Arab normalization of relations with Israel as a priority, would support them in Libya’s internal political rifts.

Israel, for its part, is keen to pursue discreet talks with potential Arab and Muslim partners in the hope that they will develop into full ties. In the ANT1 interview, Netanyahu called the handling of the Cohen-Magoush meeting “an exception to the rule.”

In an August 28 social media post pushing back against the furor, Cohen defended his ministry for “always working in overt and covert channels, and in a range of discreet means, to bolster Israel’s foreign relations.”

Netanyahu orders ministries to get his approval before secret meetings