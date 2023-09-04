Rare meteor turns the night sky green in Turkey

A rare meteor lit up the skies in Turkey, leaving people in shock and awe as it streaked over the city of Erzurum and Gumushane province in the east of the country.

In a widely circulated social media video, a person accidentally captured the sky turning bright green as the cosmic object flashed brightly, according to media reports.

The video showed a child playing with a balloon in a playground when the sky behind him lights up in flashes of green.

Another footage showed a car driving on a dimly lit road when the sky transformed into bright shades of green and slowly turned into a ball of white light as the meteor passed by the Earth.

The meteor sighting comes just a few weeks after the Perseid meteor shower between July 17 and August 19.

A meteor is a streak of light in the sky caused by a meteoroid crashing through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to a definition from National Geographic.

