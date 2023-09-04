Six dead in coal mine explosion in Iran’s north: Media

An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on Monday.

The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters (440 yards) in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Six miners were trapped underground on Sunday when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan,” IRNA said.

Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered Monday morning, it added.

IRNA showed footage of other workers at the site trying to recover the remains of their colleagues’ bodies from under the rubble.

In May 2021, two miners died in a collapse at the same mining site, local media reported at the time.

At Azad Shahr city in northern Iran, in 2017, 43 miners were killed after a coal mine blast, triggering anger toward Iranian authorities.

Read more:

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Russian-made YAK-130 combat trainer aircraft joins Iran’s Air Force: Reports

Basra-Chalamja project: PM al-Sudani inaugurates construction for Iraq-Iran rail link