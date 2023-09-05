Israeli troops kill Islamic Jihad gunman in clash in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops killed an Islamic Jihad gunman and wounded another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the armed faction and medics said, during what the military described as clashes touched off by an operation to uncover a bomb cache.



The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen violence surge over the last year-and-a-half amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.



Israel’s military said troops entered Nur Shams camp near the town of Tulkarm to seize bombs manufactured by local militants, and fired back after coming under attack from gunmen.



Medical officials said a 21-year-old local man was killed and a second Palestinian wounded. Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed militant group, claimed the fatality as its member and said he had taken part in fighting.

