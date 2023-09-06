Theme
ivilians, and security forces look on as rescue workers search for survivors, with the aid of bulldozers, in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the popular area of Gesr Suez, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
ivilians, and security forces look on as rescue workers search for survivors, with the aid of bulldozers, in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the popular area of Gesr Suez, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 27, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Cairo building collapses, four dead

AFP, Cairo
A building collapse on Wednesday killed four Egyptians from the same family in a Cairo neighborhood where a similar tragedy occurred earlier this summer, state media reported.

Five people were also injured when the four-story building fell in a street in the working-class Hadayek al-Qobba district, the state-run daily al-Ahram reported.

On 17 July, 13 people, including at least seven who were from the same family, died under similar circumstances in the same neighborhood.

Several structures have collapsed in recent years in Egypt, leaving numerous victims, because of their dilapidated condition as well as lack of respect for planning laws.

While these accidents also occur outside Cairo, the situation is particularly grave in the sprawling capital, Africa’s second most populated city with more than 20 million inhabitants.

