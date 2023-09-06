One man critically wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

One man was critically wounded and another person slightly hurt in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, Israeli police said.

A police statement said the suspect, a 17-year-old from East Jerusalem, had been apprehended.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Violence has swept across the occupied West Bank over the past 18 months, with occasional attacks in Jerusalem.

Rafi HaCohen, an emergency responder who happened to be nearby when the attack took place, said he found a man in his 50s on the ground, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.

Israel’s Channel 12 showed images of bloodstains on the sidewalk outside the Old City gate which is a main entry for tourists. Police had closed off the area around the attack.

A spokesperson for Hamas that controls Gaza praised the attack but did not claim the attacker as a member. “The operation in Jerusalem proves that all crimes conducted by the occupation will not stop the escalating resistance,” spokesperson Mohammad Hamada said.

Read more:

Former Mossad chief says Israel is enforcing an apartheid system in the West Bank

Israeli troops kill Islamic Jihad gunman in clash in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid: Ministry