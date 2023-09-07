Theme
People are rescued and evacuated by boat during flooding in Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul on September 5, 2023. (AFP)
People are rescued and evacuated by boat during flooding in Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul on September 5, 2023. (AFP)

Turkish flood death toll rises to eight

AFP
Rescuers on Thursday recovered the body of the last man reported missing in floods that hit Istanbul and northwestern Turkey this week, bringing the death toll to eight, officials said.

Torrential rains hit the northern stretches of Istanbul and parts of Kirklareli province on Tuesday, sweeping away shops and tourist bungalows.

Two people died in Istanbul. The toll in Kirklareli reached six when rescuers reached the body of the last person reported missing in the disaster, identified as Ahmet Baki Simsek.

The storms inundated Kirklareli’s Black Sea coast town of Igneada, which housed tourists in 18 bungalows.

Deputy Interior Minister Munir Karaloglu said an investigation had been launched into safety condition at the tourist site.

Turkish officials issued an arrest warrant for the facility’s owner on the grounds that the bungalows had been built illegally, the private NTV broadcaster reported.

