Israeli forces shoot dead teenager in West Bank: Palestinian health officials

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces on Saturday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident but did not immediately confirm the report.

The West Bank, which is among the areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence over the last 18 months amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

Local Palestinian media said Israeli forces had fired live bullets and tear gas at youngsters in the al-Arroub refugee camp, in the southern West Bank, during a raid. Reuters could not confirm the report.

