Iraq has a year worth of wheat reserves after successful agricultural season: PM
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said Iraq had a year worth of wheat reserves thanks to a successful agricultural season, in comments made during an interview broadcast Monday evening.
