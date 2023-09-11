Iraq reports three earthquakes in Kirkuk, Duhok overnight

Iraq’s meteorological and seismology organization reported on Monday the occurrence of three earthquakes overnight in Kirkuk and Duhok.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit 20 kilometers northeast of Tuz Khurmatu in Kirkuk.

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit 44 kilometers northeast of the center of Duhok, and an additional magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck northeast of Duhok’s center near the Iraqi-Turkish borders.

The organization said there was no information available of any deaths or material losses.

This comes as the world’s attention centers on Morocco which has been struck by the deadliest earthquake in more than six decades with more than 2,100 killed.

Search teams from Spain and Britain are joining efforts to find survivors of the 6.8 magnitude quake that struck late on Friday night 72 km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

Many survivors spent a third night outside, their homes destroyed or rendered unsafe by Morocco's most powerful earthquake since at least 1900. The death toll climbed to 2,122 with 2,421 people injured, state TV reported late on Sunday.

With Reuters

