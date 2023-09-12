US sanctions Hezbollah operatives in South America and Lebanon

US sanctions Hezbollah operatives and financial facilitators in South America and Lebanon, including one of the operational members of Hezbollah who carried out the terrorist attack against the Asociacion Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Argentina in 1994.

“Today’s action underscores the US government’s commitment to pursuing Hizballah operatives and financiers no matter their location,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

He added: “We will continue to root out those who seek to abuse the US and international financial system to fund and engage in terrorism.”

Tuesday’s move by the US hit seven key individuals and entities in a network that generates revenue for Hezbollah’s terrorist activities and enables the terrorist group’s presence and nefarious activities in Latin America, according to the Treasury Department.

State Department Spokesman Matt Miller said the sanctions underscored US commitment to pursuing the financiers, supporters and facilitators who sustain Hezbollah’s ability to threaten Lebanon's security, stability, and prosperity and the global financial system.