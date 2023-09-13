Clashes at Lebanon Palestinian camp kill six

Six people were killed in clashes as a ceasefire fell apart on Wednesday evening in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent’s Lebanon branch said.

The Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, on the outskirts of the southern city of Sidon, has been rocked by violence since last week.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The clashes have pitted members of the Fatah movement, which controls the camp, against hardline extremist militants, excluding Hamas.

The renewed fighting on Wednesday “killed six people and wounded 13”, Imad Hallak from the Palestinian Red Crescent’s Lebanon branch told AFP over the phone.

The latest deaths bring to at least 15 the number of people killed in the fighting since it broke out on Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Dozens have also been wounded, it said.

Senior Palestinian officials, including Fatah’s Azzam al-Ahmad and Hamas’s Mussa Abu Marzuk, met late Tuesday at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut, a joint statement said.

They had expressed their “full commitment to consolidating the ceasefire.”

But the ceasefire collapsed on Wednesday, with an AFP correspondent in Sidon reporting violent clashes in the evening forced the closure of the main road leading to the camp.

The camp, Lebanon’s largest, was created for Palestinians who were driven out or fled during the war that accompanied the establishment of the Israeli state in 1948.

Read more:

Abraham Accords anniversary: UAE-Israel mark most ‘significant’ year yet

US sanctions Hezbollah operatives in South America and Lebanon

Israeli defense chief says Iran setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on Israel