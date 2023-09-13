Israel air strikes on Syria kill two soldiers

Israeli air strikes on Wednesday killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded six others on Syria’s west coast, state media said, quoting a military source.

“At exactly 17:22 this afternoon, the Israeli enemy carried out strikes... from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting some of our air defense sites in Tartus,” the official news agency SANA quoted the source as saying.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The aggression led to the death of two soldiers, and wounded six others,” it added.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighboring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Hezbollah fighters and Syrian army positions.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Wednesday’s strikes also targeted a weapons depot belonging to the Hezbollah group.

The British-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria confirmed the death of the two soldiers, adding that a fighter whose nationality was unknown was also killed.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on targets in Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its archfoe Iran, which supports Damascus, to expand its footprint there.

Read more:

Israel’s Netanyahu denies report he approved weapons for Palestinian security forces

Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

British foreign secretary’s three-day visit to Israel amid turmoil, West Bank tension