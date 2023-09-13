Turkey coal mine collapse kills 1, injures 6: Ministry

A partial collapse at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed one and injured six workers on Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident took place in the Armutcuk coal mine owned by state-run Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK), in the Eregli district of Zonguldak province, Governor Osman Hacibektasoglu told reporters.

It occurred 450 meters below the surface, he said without giving a reason. Injured miners were hospitalized, he added.

