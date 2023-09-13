Theme
FILE - A woman shows a placard with a photo of of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Amini's death in custody has sparked a stunning wave of protests across Iran, with women removing headscarves. A cousin, Irfan Mortezai, says the family is proud that Amini has become a symbol of resistance, but they are lying low out of worries over Iranian security agents. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
A woman shows a placard with a photo of of Iranian Mahsa Amini as she attends a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP)
Iran protests

US city names intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, woman who sparked Iran protests

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to name a street intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of the morality police in Iran nearly a year ago sparked months of nationwide protests there.

Los Angeles, the second most populous US city, is home to an Iranian community of nearly 138,000 people, of the 400,000-620,000 people of Iranian ancestry in the United States, according to the University of California, Los Angeles.

The intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue- in an area home to Persian businesses- will be renamed Women Life Freedom Square in Amini’s memory, according to a record of the City Council vote on its website.

The months-long anti-government protests that followed Amini’s death spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran’s authorities in years.

The United States and Iran have clashed on human rights, Tehran’s nuclear program and its support for regional Shia fighters, but a deal announced on Monday allowing five Iranian Americans to leave Iran removes a major irritant.

