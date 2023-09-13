US city names intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, woman who sparked Iran protests

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to name a street intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of the morality police in Iran nearly a year ago sparked months of nationwide protests there.

Los Angeles, the second most populous US city, is home to an Iranian community of nearly 138,000 people, of the 400,000-620,000 people of Iranian ancestry in the United States, according to the University of California, Los Angeles.

The intersection of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue- in an area home to Persian businesses- will be renamed Women Life Freedom Square in Amini’s memory, according to a record of the City Council vote on its website.

The months-long anti-government protests that followed Amini’s death spiraled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran’s authorities in years.

The United States and Iran have clashed on human rights, Tehran’s nuclear program and its support for regional Shia fighters, but a deal announced on Monday allowing five Iranian Americans to leave Iran removes a major irritant.

