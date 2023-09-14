Iran’s IRGC seizes two ships smuggling 1.5 million liters of fuel: State media

Naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have in recent days seized two Panama-flagged ships smuggling 1.5 million liters of fuel in the Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

The two ships had a total of 37 crew members from various countries, and were seized on their way out of Iran, Fars added.

