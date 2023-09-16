Theme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with Ukrainian President (unseen) at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on July 7, 2023. (AFP)
Turkey’s Erdogan says country could part ways with EU if necessary

Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Ankara could part ways with the European Union if necessary when asked about the recent adoption of the European Parliament’s report on Turkey.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his trip to the United States, Erdogan also said the European Union is making moves to distance itself from Turkey.

