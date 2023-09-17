US says no sign backing Iranian claims of seizing two fuel tankers

The United States poured cold water on Saturday on Iranian claims to have seized two fuel tankers in the tense Gulf waters.



Iranian state television reported on Friday that “the Revolutionary Guards naval forces seized two ships over the course of the last two days.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



However, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said there was no indication of this happening.

Advertisement

“We are aware of no recent seizures of oil tankers in international waters. US naval forces, in coordination with coalition partners, are postured to help secure international shipping lanes and freedom of navigation in the Gulf,” the spokesperson told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Iranian state media report cited Mohammad-Sharif Shirali, a Guards commander, saying that the tankers were flagged from Panama and Tanzania and were transporting more than 1.5 million liters (400,000 gallons) of Iranian oil and gas.

“The Guards escorted the confiscated ships to the port of Mahshahr” in the country’s southwest, Shirali said.

“Thirty-seven crew members were handed over to judicial authorities in Mahshahr,” he added.

In recent weeks, the US military has intensified its presence in the Gulf, accusing Iran of seizing vessels, or attempting to, in this shipping lane that is strategic to global trade.

Read more: Iran’s IRGC seizes two ships smuggling 1.5 million liters of fuel: State media