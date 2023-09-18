Two Iranian nationals return home as five Americans depart in historic exchange

Two Iranian nationals who were released in a prisoner swap with the United States landed in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s Press TV reported.

The two individuals, named Mehrdad Moin-Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani in Iranian media, first arrived in Qatar earlier on Monday from the US.

Five US citizens left Iran and landed in Doha on Monday, before leaving for the US, in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a rare deal between the longtime antagonists.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that, of the five Iranians, two were returning to Iran, two had asked to remain in the US and the fifth will go to an undisclosed country to join his family.

