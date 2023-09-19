Russian defense minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday: Iran media

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Tehran on Tuesday where he will meet with senior Iranian defense officials, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Regional developments and defense ties will be subjects of discussion during the meetings between Shoigu and Iranian officials and commanders, Tasnim said.

Over the past year, Russia and Iran, both subject to international sanctions, have forged strong ties across multiple sectors, with a particular emphasis on military collaboration.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying weapons to Russia for use in its ongoing war against Kyiv. Tehran denies the allegations.

Earlier this month, Iranian media reported that that the country’s air force had taken delivery of a shipment of Russian YAK-130 training aircraft, aimed at enhancing the training and combat capabilities of its air force.

In May, the United States voiced concern that Tehran and Moscow were “expanding their unprecedented defense partnership.”

