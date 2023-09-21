Iran’s Raisi sees no obstacle to restoring ties with Egypt

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said a meeting of the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers in New York could pave the way for a restoration of ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see any obstacle in establishing relations with Egypt, and this issue has been announced to the Egyptian side as well,” Raisi told a press conference at the end of his trip to New York, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

President Raisi says Iran has ‘no problem’ with IAEA inspections

Biden, Netanyahu pledge to work toward Israeli-Saudi normalization

Iran demands US show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal