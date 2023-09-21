Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. (Reuters)

Iran’s Raisi sees no obstacle to restoring ties with Egypt

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said a meeting of the Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers in New York could pave the way for a restoration of ties.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not see any obstacle in establishing relations with Egypt, and this issue has been announced to the Egyptian side as well,” Raisi told a press conference at the end of his trip to New York, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

President Raisi says Iran has ‘no problem’ with IAEA inspections

Biden, Netanyahu pledge to work toward Israeli-Saudi normalization

Iran demands US show goodwill after quitting nuclear deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size