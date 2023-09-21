First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Turkey’s Istanbul

The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul on Thursday, marine traffic monitors said.



Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat when it left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port on Tuesday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

France expresses regret over Poland’s ban on Ukrainian grain

Advertisement

Ukraine, Poland to hold talks on grain dispute ‘in coming days’: Kyiv

Ukraine, Slovakia strike grain exports deal, Slovak ministry says