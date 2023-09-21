Theme
A view of the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection by Joint Coordination Centre officials in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A view of the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection by Joint Coordination Center officials in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, on August 3, 2022. (Reuters)

First Ukraine grain ship since Russian blockade reaches Turkey’s Istanbul

AFP, Istanbul
The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul on Thursday, marine traffic monitors said.

Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat when it left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port on Tuesday.

