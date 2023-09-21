Insights into Biden-Netanyahu meeting: Key takeaways, progress on bilateral agreement

A senior Biden administration official provided insight into the impromptu meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on the bilateral discussions concerning the Biden-Bibi Bilateral agreement.



The senior official offered key takeaways from the conversation, highlighting the complex and sensitive nature of the topics addressed.

The senior official described the encounter as “a very constructive, very candid - ultimately we hope productive - exchange that really only President Joe Biden could have with Bibi Netanyahu.”



While the official did not delve into the specifics of the meeting, they emphasized that both leaders thoroughly discussed several pressing issues.



The need for stability in the West Bank was one of the significant concerns voiced during the meeting, focusing on addressing violence and settler-related issues.



The official highlighted that there were “very constructive ideas about the way forward,” indicating potential steps towards resolving these longstanding problems.



When questioned about the prospects for Palestinians in Saudi Arabia normalizing with Israel, the official acknowledged the complexity of the issue, saying, “Normalization is a very complicated issue. Those of us working on it, and nobody has ever said this is right around the corner.”



They emphasized the ongoing progress in this regard and hinted at the necessity of addressing fundamental Israeli-Palestinian issues as part of any normalization process.



Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s acknowledgment of the importance of not leaving the Palestinians behind in this process, the senior official said, “I think there is a basic meeting of the minds on not only the importance of that issue but some of the contours of what would be required.”



They indicated that both leaders understood the need for substantial effort and compromise in achieving historic progress.



In terms of President Biden’s invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit the White House at the end of the year, the official clarified that no finalized dates or arrangements had been established.



Regarding an agreement between the United States and Israel on the way forward concerning the Palestinians, the senior official stated, “I think we’re at the point in this process where it’s generally known components of what the overall package will be.”



They emphasized the ongoing work on the details and the importance of the Palestinian issue in the overall deal.

