Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon: Embassy official

Shots were fired near the US embassy in Lebanon late on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said.

“At 10:37 PM local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy. There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities,” Nelson said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The highly secured US embassy lies north of Beirut in the town of Awkar. Security incidents around it are rare.

The embassy moved there from Beirut following a suicide attack in 1983 which killed more than 60 people.

Read more:

Clashes at Lebanon Palestinian camp kill six

US considers seeking greater base access in Philippines, top admiral says