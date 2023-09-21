Theme
The national flag hangs above the US embassy building in Honiara, Solomon Islands on February 2, 2023. The United States reopened its embassy in the Solomon Islands on February 2 after a 30-year hiatus, part of a bid to counter China's growing influence in the South Pacific. (Photo by Charley PIRINGI / AFP)
Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon: Embassy official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Shots were fired near the US embassy in Lebanon late on Wednesday but no injuries were reported, embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said.

“At 10:37 PM local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy. There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities,” Nelson said.

The highly secured US embassy lies north of Beirut in the town of Awkar. Security incidents around it are rare.

The embassy moved there from Beirut following a suicide attack in 1983 which killed more than 60 people.
