Turkish police detain 10 accused of ISIS links, minister says

Turkish police detained 10 people believed to be linked to ISIS and have arrested five of them, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.



Yerlikaya said Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency, police, and counter-terrorism squads carried out an operation in the western coastal city of Izmir after intelligence showed the suspects had hidden supplies in the city.



The authorities discovered explosive gels, materials used to make explosives, as well as weapons and ammunition hidden in the mountainous region of Izmir’s Bornova district, Yerlikaya added.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“As a result of the operation, 10 suspects were detained. Of these, five were arrested and judicial control rulings were made for five others,” the minister said on social media platform X.



Under judicial control rulings, the suspects may leave police detention but they have certain conditions and oversights imposed on them.



Footage from the operation, shared by Yerlikaya on X, showed several police cars in a mountainous area, with police searching inside of a small cave for the hidden materials. It also showed authorities searching a house and detaining the suspects. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.



ISIS has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed. Turkish police have carried out several operations targeting the militants.



Read more:

Danish man convicted of ISIS links says he was undercover informer

Advertisement

Belgium sentences 8 over Brussels airport, metro attack claimed by ISIS

Iraq sentences ISIS member to death over 2014 pilgrim bombing