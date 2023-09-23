Israel wishes Saudi Arabia on National Day

Israel offered its congratulations to Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s National Day on Saturday.

“We offer our sincere congratulations and blessings to the king, government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the 93rd national day,” the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement.

“May God bring you good and blessings... with our wishes that an atmosphere of peace, cooperation and good neighborliness will prevail,” it added in the statement on its Arabic-language account on X, formerly Twitter.

In an address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are at the cusp of... an historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman had similarly told Fox News that the two counties were getting “closer” to normalizing ties.

Several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, normalized their relations with Israel in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords.

