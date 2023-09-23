Theme
Israeli soldiers walk by a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon on the day of the signing of a U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk by a military base leading to the border crossing with Lebanon on the day of the signing of a US-brokered deal setting a maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, in Rosh Hanikra, northern Israel, on October 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Lebanese army says it fired tear gas at Israeli forces in response to smoke bomb

Reuters
The Lebanese army said on Saturday that it had fired tear gas at Israeli forces in response to attacks by smoke bombs fired by the Israelis in the Bastra area of southern Lebanon.

“Elements of the Israeli enemy violated the withdrawal line and fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese army patrol that was accompanying a bulldozer removing an earthen berm erected by the Israeli enemy north of the withdrawal line, the blue line, in the Bastra area,” the Lebanese army said in a statement.

“The Lebanese patrol responded to the attack by firing tear bombs... forcing them to withdraw to the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in the area, said: “There has been tension today.

UNIFIL is in touch with the parties to decrease tensions and prevent a misunderstanding. At the moment we are on the ground, monitoring the situation and trying to bring calm back to the area.”

