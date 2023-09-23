Lebanese army says it fired tear gas at Israeli forces in response to smoke bomb

The Lebanese army said on Saturday that it had fired tear gas at Israeli forces in response to attacks by smoke bombs fired by the Israelis in the Bastra area of southern Lebanon.



“Elements of the Israeli enemy violated the withdrawal line and fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese army patrol that was accompanying a bulldozer removing an earthen berm erected by the Israeli enemy north of the withdrawal line, the blue line, in the Bastra area,” the Lebanese army said in a statement.



“The Lebanese patrol responded to the attack by firing tear bombs... forcing them to withdraw to the occupied Palestinian territories.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Andrea Tenenti, a spokesperson for UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in the area, said: “There has been tension today.



UNIFIL is in touch with the parties to decrease tensions and prevent a misunderstanding. At the moment we are on the ground, monitoring the situation and trying to bring calm back to the area.”



Read more:

Israeli drone hits Gaza as violent protests rage along separation fence

Advertisement

Iran must face ‘credible’ threat of force, Israel’s Netanyahu tells UN

Israeli forces kill Palestinian fighter in northern West Bank raid