A view of a billboard banner supporting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, September 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Egypt to hold presidential election December 10-12

Al Arabiya English
Egypt will hold a presidential vote on December 10-12, the elections authority said on Monday, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi widely expected to win reelection.

Al-Sisi, 68, can stand for a third term due to constitutional amendments in 2019 that also extended the length of presidential terms to six years from four, opening the way for him to stay in office until at least 2030.

Election results are expected to be announced on December 23 and, in the event of a run off round, final results should be announced on January 16 at the latest, the election authority said.

With Reuters

Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over Nile dam end with no breakthrough

